The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley has a secret, Billy’s big move and Victor wins again

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease more of the same.

February sweeps are coming to an end, and it appears Y&R will continue to move things along at a snail’s pace.

The daytime drama will close out sweeps month with a couple of twists, though.

However, for the most part, the show continues to focus on the same stories, like Ashley (Eileen Davidson) playing games with Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Victor (Eric Braeden) and his determination to get what he wants also remain front and center. This time, the mustache has big plans for stealing Tucker’s company and his son Adam (Mark Grossman).

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s time to see what else is happening next week in Genoa City.

Ashley and Tucker are at it again

From the moment she returned from Paris, Ashley’s had an agenda regarding Tucker. The blonde beauty has been playing games with him, and that won’t change anytime soon.

Next week Ashley continues to play Tucker, which includes spilling a secret that helps her gain the upper hand against her ex. Tucker is no fool, though, and he begins to grow suspicious of Ashley’s motives after she confides in him.

Billy makes a life change as Victor scores a another victory

Since leaving Chancellor-Winters and breaking up with Lily (Christel Khalil), Billy (Jason Thompson) has been floundering.

That changes a little bit next week when the Abbott heir makes a decision about his career. A chat with Jack (Peter Bergman) gives Billy some direction, leading to something unexpected for both of them.

Could it be that Billy will replace Adam as co-CEO at Jabot?

Over with Victor, he closes a deal that’s a big win for him personally and professionally. Y&R fans know Victor and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are plotting to acquire McCall Unlimited takeover.

However, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease someone beats them to it, so that’s not the big win for Victor. It’s something else.

Other Y&R News

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Victoria and Nate (Sean Dominic) can’t fight their attraction to each other. Their kiss ignited a fire between them, and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) notices it too.

Audra pushes these two together, despite Nate still being with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), to further her own agenda.

It’s truth time for Sally (Courtney Hope), who learns if Nick (Joshua Morrow) or Adam is her baby daddy. The news changes everything for Sally.

All of this, plus Jack faces off with Jeremy (James Hyde) over Diane (Susan Walters). Jeremy’s return means trouble for Diane, and Jack plays the fierce protector, leading to a heated moment between the two men.

Who’s ready for another intriguing week in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.