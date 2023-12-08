The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashley and Jack plot, Nikki spirals, Claire chaos, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit CBS soap tease the holiday season isn’t looking too jolly in Genoa City.

It may be the most wonderful time of year, but Y&R is proving this time of year isn’t happy for everyone.

This week saw the Newman family picking up the pieces of their lives after what Jordan (Colleen Zenk) did to them.

Little does the Newman clan know Jordan is back and more determined than ever to seek revenge.

Aside from that crazy story, the Abbotts band together to take down Tucker (Trevor St. John) for good and so much more.

Let’s see what else is happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

Jack and Ashley work together

After months of fighting, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) have found common ground in dealing with Tucker. They strategize their next move to shut down Ashley’s husband.

When Ashley suddenly strikes a deal with Tucker, is this part of her plan with Jack, or does she go rogue?

Meanwhile, Diane (Susan Walters) uses the Abbott family coming together to teach Kyle (Michael Mealor) a lesson involving his playing a double agent. Remember, Kyle believes he has Tucker and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) in the palm of his hand.

Before the week ends, Audra lets Kyle know that isn’t the case as they deal with unfinished business.

What’s next for Nikki and Claire?

Victor (Eric Braeden) promises to protect Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as she deals with her alcoholism and stripper past. Unfortunately, Nikki is far worse than he knows and goes to great lengths to hide her drinking and spiraling.

Meanwhile, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) keep their promise to help Claire (Hayley Erin) now that she has agreed to a DNA test. Victoria and Cole turn to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to represent Claire, but his reaction surprises them.

Jordan moves forward with her promise to destroy the Newman family with a bold next move. When Victor gets some unsettling news, all bets are on it being part of Jordan’s scheme.

More Genoa City tidbits

The rest of the Newman family may be in dire straits. However, Adam (Mark Grossman) finally gets a win. Adam and Sally (Courtney Hope) agree to reset their relationship.

Temptation is all around as Heather (Vail Bloom) moves in on Daniel (Michael Graziadei) now that Lily (Christel Khalil) has left town. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) tries to entice Danny (Michael Damian) as he grows closer to Christine (Lauralee Bell), and Summer (Allison Lanier) can’t fight her feelings for Chance (Conner Floyd).

All of this, plus Mamie (Veronica Redd) and Jill’s (Jess Walton) feud reaches a breaking point, as does Devon (Bryton James) and Nate’s (Sean Dominic) new working arrangement.

It’s another can’t-miss week of the hit CBS soap!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.