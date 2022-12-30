The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Anger, sadness, betrayal, and new romances kick off 2023

Chance moves on with his life in the new year. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that the beginning of 2023 brings a lot of change to Genoa City.

It’s a new year, but the fallout from things that went down in 2022 is still front and center on the daytime drama.

New couples are beginning to form all over town because several couples call it quits before 2023.

Two old friends come together to reconnect after years apart, with their history bringing some serious nostalgia to Y&R fans.

While some things are changing, others are staying the same, like Diane (Susan Walters) continuing to stir the pot and Tucker (Trevor St. John) making moves to further his agenda.

Let’s see what else is happening in Genoa City as the new year begins.

The aftermath of Billy and Lily taking a break

For weeks the writers have been building new pairings on The Young and the Restless. Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) are taking time apart, so it’s time for new couples to emerge.

Although they are still reeling from their split, both Billy and Lily find solace with other people. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) advises Billy on dealing with his post-break-up blues.

Billy also wrestles with an important decision in his life. The question is, is it a personal or professional dilemma?

Lily spends more time with Daniel (Michael Graziadei). They bond over their recent splits after Daniel opens up about the demise of his marriage.

More new romances on the horizon in Genoa City

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) decide what the future holds for them as Sharon (Sharon Case) and Chance (Conner Floyd) grow closer. It seems Sharon’s ready for a new chapter in her life when it comes to romance.

Nate (Sean Dominic) may still be with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), but seeing a different side of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) certainly piques Nate’s interest in his boss and not just professionally.

Other YR tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) spend time together reflecting on their history together. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) are on pins and needles, waiting for news they just might become parents in the new year.

Victor (Eric Braeden) won’t stop meddling in Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) lives, especially where Sally (Courtney Hope) is concerned. The mustache also has a right to worry because Sally keeps a secret from Nick, with all signs pointing to her getting her pregnancy test results next week.

Speaking of family drama, Diane causes more problems between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and that’s not all. The more Kyle (Michael Mealor) worries about Diane and takes aim at Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), the more frustrated Summer (Allison Lanier) becomes with her husband.

It’s another must week of the hit CBS soap opera as the new year begins with things shaking up all over Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.