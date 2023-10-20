The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam and Sally have sex, Victor’s busted, and big returns

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap tease that big things are going down in Genoa City.

It’s almost November sweeps time, which means things are heating up on Y&R.

Two significant returns next week will shake things up as new storylines emerge ahead of sweeps month.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is still playing a dangerous game with his family, but his time is about up.

This story will be taken to a new and unexpected level during sweeps month.

Let’s take a look at what else is happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

Nick is onto to Victor

The entire Newman family showed concern for Victor’s health, with only Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) knowing his real agenda. Next week, that changes when Nick (Joshua Morrow) gets a clue about what Victor is doing.

Nick wastes no time confronting Victor, leading him to discover the Newman family has been duped. After this revelation, Nick turns to Sharon (Sharon Case) to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, Victor makes a promise to Nikki as she pushes him to stop his plan now that Nick knows the truth. They fight over what’s happening to the family, and the difference of opinion causes a rift between the couple.

However, their marriage problems don’t stop Victor from testing Nate (Sean Dominic).

Christine and Ashley are back

After weeks of being in Paris, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) finally returns to Genoa City. Not everyone is happy to see Ashley back. Diane (Susan Walters) is on guard, with Ashley showing up suddenly, raising several questions.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) comes home from visiting Paul (Doug Davidson) in Portugal with the news their marriage is over. Danny (Michael Damian) becomes her new confident amid Christine’s life change.

Y&R is getting ready to celebrate Lauralee’s 40th anniversary on the hit daytime drama, which includes revisiting the love triangle of Danny, Christine, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

More Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, a fight between Adam and Sally (Courtney Hope) leads them to hit the sheets. Y&R fans shouldn’t expect this to turn into a happy reunion. It is Sally and Adam, after all.

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) gets Kyle (Michael Mealor) right where she wants him in her quest to have Kyle join her and Tucker (Trevor St. John) in their mission to take over Jabot.

Over with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Lily (Christel Khalil), they argue about Heather (Vail Bloom).

Plus, Mamie (Veronica Redd) ups her game to bring Nate, Devon (Bryton James), and Lily together to run Chancellor-Winters, and she butts heads with Tucker too.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS soap!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.