The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam and Chelsea scramble, Jack plots, and Lily helps Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap reveal the gloves are coming off in Genoa City.

It’s all about secrets, alliances, and making enemies pay on the daytime drama.

Y&R has been slow-moving lately, but signs point to good news that seems to be changing.

Next week, we get more insight into what’s really going on with Sharon (Sharon Case) as Cameron (Linden Ashby) plays with her emotions.

The Sharon story came out of nowhere, and fans are undoubtedly confused, but hopefully, things will start to make sense soon.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s see what else is happening on The Young and the Restless

The war between Victor and Jack heats up

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) plan to destroy each other. Their feud will draw many people, even some unlikely suspects, into their drama.

The mustache goes off the rails when he learns some unsetting information about one of his supposed allies. Victor then turns around and backs Billy (Jason Thompson) into a corner, resulting in Billy Boy making a shocking decision.

Over with Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack, they prepare to take down Victor to get Kyle (Michael Mealor) out from underneath Victor’s clutches. Jack and Diane kick off their scheme after another tense showdown with Kyle.

Lily and Nikki find common ground

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finds a new ally in Lily (Christel Khalil). After giving Lily some unsolicited advice, Lily returns the favor with some insider information.

It sounds like Lily is going against Billy’s wishes to give Nikki details on Abbott Chancellor or Chancellor Industries, whatever it’s being called these days.

Perhaps Billy’s shocking decision has something to do with Lily, so she turns on him. We do know that Billy isn’t going to be happy with Lily’s actions, and that’s not all he’s dealing with next week.

Will Chelsea and Adam come clean?

This week ended with Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) being put in the hot seat by Billy and Sally (Courtney Hope).

Chelsea and Adam’s Baltimore tryst is becoming harder to keep a secret, especially when they talk about it in a park where their significant others overhear them.

Sally puts the screws on Adam, but in true Newman fashion, he stands his ground. Unfortunately, Chelsea may not be as strong because before the week ends, she confesses.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Diane tries to get her relationship with Kyle back on track. Speaking of Kyle, he and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) call a truce after Summer (Allison Lanier) gives Audra an ultimatum.

So, much is happening on Y&R. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.