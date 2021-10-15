The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Abby’s bad news, Sally wants Adam and Nick faces the music

Abby is forced to accept a harsh reality that leaves her devastated. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama reveal lots of crying, fighting, tough decisions, and frisky feelings.

Now that Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) wedding is over, Y&R is moving forward with some hot-button storylines. However, a couple of people are still reeling from the events that went down in Tuscany and will pay the price for their actions.

Nick can’t seem to win

One person facing the consequences of his actions is Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Despite helping Victor (Eric Braeden) deal with the Jesse Gaines (Jamison Jones) issue, Nick gets a lecture from his father for digging up dirt on Ashland. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is on hand to play referee, but the damage between father and son is already done.

Then Nick’s love life takes a hit. After Jack (Peter Bergman) once again confides in Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), she questions her relationship with Nick. By the end of the week, Phyllis and Nick make a decision about their romance.

Abby gets shocking news

Back in Genoa City, Christine (Lauralee Bell) drops a bombshell on Abby (Melissa Ordway). All bets are on the news having to do with Chance (Donny Boaz). Perhaps he’s either missing in action, or his mission is extended.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Either way, Abby puts on a brave face, but Devon (Bryton James) isn’t buying it. Devon and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) band together to be there for Abby in her time of need.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) welcomes Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) home. The reunion is far from happy, as Mariah still struggles and Tessa loses patience with her girlfriend.

When Noah (Rory Gibson) shows up in town, Sharon (Sharon Case) won’t be the only one happy to see him. Tessa’s happy to see him too. However, having Noah in Genoa City only adds to Tessa and Mariah’s problems.

Sally relishes in her success

Thanks to Victoria wearing her wedding dress, Sally (Courtney Hope) is on cloud nine. Adam (Mark Grossman) was a big part of that, and Sally repays him with a passionate kiss. Yes, Sally wants Adam romantically.

Can Sally persuade Adam to change his mind and take their relationship from professional to personal?

One person not happy with Sally’s success is Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). She has words with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) over the wedding dress switcheroo. Chloe thinks on her feet to help diffuse the intense family dinner.

Plus, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) ponder another ethical dilemma. Do they keep Ashland’s secret or expose all his lies? That’s the decision they need to make.

It’s another must-see week of the hit soap opera. Who’s ready?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.