The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Abby grills Ashley, Newman family danger, and Cole’s back

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease November sweeps are roaring right along until the very end.

It’s the final week of sweeps month, and Y&R has definitely saved the best for last.

Claire (Hayley Erin) and Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) revenge plan against the Newman family puts them all in grave danger.

The Newman family will be the main focus next week, but they won’t be the only focus on the daytime drama.

Another hot topic is Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) quest to reunite Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Devon (Bryton James).

Plus, Diane (Susan Walters) butts into Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) personal life putting his new plan in jeopardy.

Newman family faces off with Jordan

After believing that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is sick, Victor (Eric Braeden), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) play right into Jordan’s hand, and it will cost them dearly.

Once they arrive at the lake house, Victor demands answers from Jordan, who doesn’t take kindly to his threats. Jordan gives them the run around before revealing she has made a move that puts all their lives on the line.

Meanwhile, Nikki finally learns that Jordan is behind her captivity and falling off the wagon. There’s no question that Jordan is taking great pleasure in Nikki’s pain and what she does to the rest of the Newmans.

Before the week is over, The Young and the Restless fans will learn more about why Jordan wants revenge so badly. More insight into Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) connection to the Claire and Jordan drama will also be revealed.

Ashley won’t back down

Although Ashley insists her desire to get Tucker back in Devon’s good graces is all about showing the human side of Tucker, Abby (Melissa Ordway) isn’t buying it. Abby puts her mother in the hot seat but won’t get the answers she wants.

Despite Jack (Peter Bergman) and Abby’s concern, Ashley plays peacemaker between Tucker and his son. Ashley has her work cut out for her, that’s for sure.

Speaking of Jack, he has a warning for Billy (Jason Thompson) that causes another clash between the Abbott brothers. The question is, what has them at odds this time?

More Genoa City tidbits

While Jack focuses on Ashley and Billy, Diane sets out to help Kyle in their plan to find out what Tucker has up his sleeve. Diane meddles in Kyle’s love life after discovering that Audra (Zuleyka Silver) continues to tempt her son.

All of this, plus Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) finds herself backed into a corner again, and Sharon (Sharon Case) helps Chance (Conner Floyd) make a decision about his future at the GCPD.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.