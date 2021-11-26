The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Abby finds Chance, Jill makes waves, and Amanda celebrates

Abby and Chance reunite, but the danger is far from over. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s a rollercoaster ride of emotions in Genoa City.

As November sweeps winds down, the daytime drama gives Y&R fans several moments that they’ve been waiting months to unfold. It’s a must-see week that will have viewers feeling all the feels after each episode.

Abby and Chance reunite

The search is on to find Abby (Melissa Ordway), who worked hard to cover her tracks. Victor (Eric Braeden) uses all his resources to find his daughter, while Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) keep running into dead ends in Spain.

As Ashley, Jack, and Victor grow frustrated looking for Abby, she meets with Kim Dunaway (Roxanne Hart). Abby and Kim meet to discuss what really happened with Chance (Conner Floyd).

At Kim’s house, Abby finally finds what’s she has been looking for, her husband. Chance appears to answer all Abby’s questions. The happy couple shares a heartfelt reunion.

Jill is back with a vengeance

After Lily’s (Christel Khalil) phone call, Jill (Jess Walton) returns to town with a vengeance. Jill, who doesn’t know Chance is alive, is reeling from his death and at Billy’s (Jason Thompson) latest mess.

Always a force to be reckoned with, Jill does damage control for ChanceCom. Jill’s solution will involve Lily but leaves Billy out in the cold.

Billy faces off with his mother as they disagree over what comes next for ChanceCom. However, Jill does exactly what she wants to do. She begins a bidding war for ChanceCom, creating more tension between her, Billy, and Lily.

Is Jill really putting ChanceCom up for sale, or is this just one part of her master plan?

Speaking of Billy, Victor and Adam (Mark Grossman) aren’t done with him just yet. The two Newman men work to twist one final knife in Billy’s back.

Amanda relishes in her new life and Mariah butts in

Now that Sutton (Jack Landron) has been convicted, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) looks forward to opening her new law firm with Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose). Amanda also toasts to the future with Devon (Bryton James) as they plan what comes next for them.

News that Chance is alive spreads quickly throughout Genoa City. Ashley calls Victor, who then tells Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), who keeps the good news flowing. Devon’s thrilled Chance is alive. His happiness is short-lived after Devon realizes his role in Dominic’s life will change.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) uses Noah (Rory Gibson) to distract from her feelings about baby Dominic, Abby, and Chance. Mariah grills her brother about his recent heartbreak.

There’s a lot to look forward to on the hit CBS soap opera!

Are you ready to see Chance back onscreen?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.