The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Abby and Devon bond, Victor on the warpath, and Chloe helps

Abby prepares for a future without Chance on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease that November sweeps are going out in style.

Yes, sweeps months will end after several shocking developments on the hit daytime drama, including one marriage and one relationship crumbling.

A lot of meddling is going down in Genoa City, too, as one father steps up his game to help three of his children.

Betrayal’s the name of the game, too, with Devon (Bryton James), Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Nate (Sean Dominic) all dealing with the fallout of their actions.

Meanwhile, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) has returned to town, but his reason doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with visiting his family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What does all of that mean? Let’s take a look.

Devon and Abby discuss the future

After blowing up both of their lives by having sex, Abby and Devon finally talk about what happened between them. The friends bond even more over their betrayal and the consequences of their tryst.

Devon and Abby also figure out where they go from here. Chance (Conner Floyd) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) dumped them, paving the way for Abby and Devon to become a couple.

Will they become a family with Dominic (Rainn and River Ware), or decide it’s better to be friends?

Victor has his eye on Chance and Sally

There’s no question that Victor (Eric Braeden) will go to great lengths to protect his children. Next week the mustache proves that again as he makes moves against Sally (Courtney Hope) and Chance.

Victor blames Chance for walking away from his marriage to Abby without knowing the truth. When the two men have a run-in, Victor has harsh words for his son-in-law.

Will Chance reveal Abby cheated or take the heat from Victor?

Meanwhile, Sally also finds herself on the wrong side of Victor as he launches an investigation into not so squeaky-clean past. Victor wants Sally away from Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

In true Adam fashion, he will push things with Sally too far despite Victor’s actions, as Nick gets a stern warning from his meddling father.

Other Y&R tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) learns what happened with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and works to make amends with her friend. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chloe band together to help Chelsea during her recovery.

Over with Kyle (Michael Mealor), he finds Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) in a compromising position that sends off red flags for him.

Nate remains troubled over betraying Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil), but he gets a harsh dose of reality to man up from Nick.

All of this, plus Daniel catches Summer (Allison Lanier) off guard with his future plans, and boy, are they a doozy.

Who’s ready for another week of the hit CBS daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.