The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane’s outraged, Cole is in the hot seat, and Audra tests Nate

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that May sweeps are giving fans something to discuss.

After much more of the same, Y&R shook things up with twists and turns.

One, of course, is Jack (Peter Bergman) putting his sobriety in jeopardy to scare Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) into going to rehab.

Drunk Nikki was out of control thanks to the kidnapping of Claire (Hayley Erin) and Harrison (Redding Munsell).

Another story that will keep The Young and the Restless fans buzzing during sweeps month is Victor (Eric Braeden) lying about what really happened to Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap gives a first look at what fans can expect from both storylines.

What’s up with Audra and Mamie?

In the video footage, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Nate (Sean Dominic) have a little chat at the jazz club. These two have been dancing around each other for a while now despite her involvement with Tucker (Trevor St. John).

They have chemistry, which is evident in the preview, as Nate uses their friendship to get his truth across to her. Audra hits back with her signature flirty style, questioning him if they are really friends or more.

Over at Chancellor-Winters, Lily (Christel Khalil) questions why Mamie (Veronica Redd) has called a meeting only to be told she will find out just like everyone else. Mami has a trick up her sleeve and promises Lily the wait will be worth it.

Diane blasts Jack, and Victor questions Cole

Meanwhile, Victor grills Cole (J. Eddie Peck) over his relationship with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The mustache wants to know if something has changed between the two of them.

A flip of the scene shows Diane (Susan Walters) losing it on Jack for giving up his sobriety for Nikki, of all people. Even though Jack denies his sobriety is lost or on the line, Diane isn’t buying it.

In fact, she wonders how she can trust him.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Diane gives Jack an ultimatum. Based on the promo video, all bets are on Diane making Jack choose between her and Nikki.

Diane was skeptical of Jack being Nikki’s sponsor from day one, and his latest stunt likely pushed her too far.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what happens next with Jack and Diane and what Victor and Mamie are up to.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.