The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane gloats as Nikki and Phyllis plot to bury her

Diane has no idea what’s coming her way on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the claws are coming out on the hit CBS soap opera.

Things are heating up in Genoa City as summer winds down, with old feuds being taken to a new level.

The town finally got rid of Ashland (Robert Newman) for now, but Diane (Susan Walters) remains a thorn in the side of a few Genoa City residents.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) have come together to take down their common enemy. It’s an alliance fans of the hit CBS soap opera never saw coming.

One Y&R preview video featured Nikki having a tense chat with Abby (Melissa Ordway) over Chance’s (Conner Floyd) persistence involving Ashland’s death.

The latest one proves Nikki is one busy lady on the daytime drama this week.

Diane gives Phyllis an earful

The one thing Diane wanted when she returned from the dead was to reconnect with her son Kyle (Michael Mealor). Not only has that, but Diane’s also making headway with Jack (Peter Bergman). Much to the dismay of some of his family members.

Last week Kyle told Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) that Diane was his grandmother, making Diane feel like everything was coming together for her. In the newest CBS promo video, Diane relishes in rubbing her happiness in Phyllis’ face.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Diane’s life in Genoa City is better than she could have imagined, and she makes sure Phyllis knows that.

Nikki and Phyllis have had enough

The chat with Diane just reassures Phyllis that she needs to bury Diane. Phyllis wastes no time looping Nikki in on the recent turn of events. Later Nikki tells someone, likely Victor (Eric Braeden), that the goal is to rid the town of Diane for good.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson), of all people, warns Phyllis that war also brings collateral damage. His words only light more of a fire under Phyllis, who has no intentions of losing this war with Diane.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Phyllis takes charge of the Diane situation, and boy does she ever. It sounds like Summer (Allison Lanier) may end up giving Phyllis a job at Marchetti, putting the fiery redhead in the perfect position to ruin Diane.

In other Y&R news, One Life to Live alum Trevor St. John has joined the show, and you can read all about it here.

Will Phyllis and Nikki successfully get rid of Diane, or will their plan backfire?

Tune in daily to find out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.