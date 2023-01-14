The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane gives in to Jeremy, and Daniel interrupts a tense Summer and Kyle

Diane makes a bold move on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things are getting pretty tense in Genoa City with no end in sight.

There are a couple of hot-button storylines playing out right now on the hit daytime drama, and they are getting more entangled week by week.

With February sweeps right around the corner, a tangled web keeps getting spun, thanks to Jeremy (James Hyde).

Things are never as they seem on Y&R, and the situation with Jeremy is no exception.

The newest promo for the hit CBS soap opera shows fans what’s next for Jeremy and Diane (Susan Walters).

Speaking of Diane, she and the drama surrounding her are taking a toll on Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor), which is also featured in the preview footage.

Jeremy makes a proposition to Diane

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Diane makes a risky move. Based on the video clip, it’s a big one too.

Diane gets frisky with Jeremy after he suggests they seal their partnership with a kiss. Although she looks afraid as Jeremy says the words, Diane turns around and plants one on him.

It sounds like Jack (Peter Bergman) will come through with stealing jewelry from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in Chicago.

Daniel intervenes, and Devon has news

After walking in on a tense situation between Kyle and Summer, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) questions if these are okay. Daniel attempts to diffuse the tension with a bit of humor but falls flat.

Then he questions if things are okay between his sister and brother-in-law. Summer has already expressed her frustration to Daniel over dealing with Diane, especially the way Kyle handles the danger Diane has brought to their family.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) shares an update on his quest to dissolve the Chancellor-Winters merger. Devon isn’t here for the company being taken public, especially after the betrayal from Nate (Sean Dominic) and Tucker (Trevor St. John).

During a chat with his new lady love Abby (Melissa Ordway), Devon reveals something he didn’t see coming happened regarding dissolving the company.

Could Lily (Christel Khalil) and Jill (Jess Walton) give Devon what he wants without a fight?

Only time will tell, but there’s a good chance it won’t be that easy. Tucker has a master plan that involves Chancellor-Winters and Jabot, and Devon being mad at him won’t stop that. It’s a safe bet that Devon could be headed for more business heartache.

