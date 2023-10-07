The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon questions Tucker, Phyllis confronts Danny, and Nick’s done

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease it’s all about confrontation and realizations on the hit CBS soap.

There are also a few secrets and bombshells being dropped in Genoa City.

This week saw Mamie (Veronica Redd) revealed she was the new investor in Chancellor-Winters, reigniting her feud with Jill (Jess Walton).

Y&R viewers also learned that Mamie isn’t acting alone in her master plan, involving her old foe and her family.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James) are casually optimistic about Aunt Mamie buying into the company.

However, that’s about the change when Devon learns a piece of interesting information.

Phyllis and Devon want answers

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon learns who is Mamie’s co-conspirator. Thanks to the latest preview video, it seems that person is Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Devon has a meet-up with his bio dad. Tucker insists he’s over all the chaos in his life and just wants a little peace and quiet.

Unfortunately for Tucker, that isn’t going to happen right now because Devon puts him in the hot seat about Tucker’s connection to Mamie.

Over with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), she puts Danny (Michael Damian) on the spot with a little bit of jealousy thrown in. The fiery redhead wants to know if Christine (Lauralee Bell) still has a special place in Danny’s heart.

When Danny answers, “Of course,” it’s clear the writers are setting the stage for a little nostalgic romance. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Michael dished about revisiting the love triangle of Phyllis, Danny, and Christine.

Nick and Heather make big decisions

Meanwhile, changes are coming for a couple of Genoa City residents that will shake up several lives.

First up is Daniel (Michael Graziadei), who gets a shock from his ex-Heather (Vail Bloom). The legal eagle has decided to move back to town. This will force Daniel to examine his feelings for both Heather and Lily.

Next up is Nick (Joshua Morrow). The Newman heir has been reeling since learning that Adam (Mark Grossman) kissed Sally (Courtney Hope), and she liked it. Even though Sally is determined to make things work with Nick, he has reached his breaking point.

In the promo video, Nick admits he hates watching Adam manipulate Sally, especially when it’s clearly having an impact on her. Nick makes it clear he can’t go through this again with Sally, leaving her to wonder what he means.

All signs point to the end of Nick and Sally, but that doesn’t mean she will go running back to Adam.

Make sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.