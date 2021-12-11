The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon questions Chance, Nate stuns Elena, and Chelsea surprises Chloe

Chance and Devon have a much-needed conversation, and it gets tense. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Genoa City is filled with challenging talks and a happy reunion as the holiday season nears.

There are a couple of surprises in store for Y&R fans, including the exciting return of a fan favorite who has been deeply missed. Plus. one couple contemplates taking the next step in their relationship, while another worries that the past will tear their romance apart.

Nate shocks Elena with his latest request

In the latest preview video dropped by CBS, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) isn’t quite prepared for what Nate (Sean Dominic) asks her. Elena is stunned when it appears that Nate is asking her to move in with him.

While she does a double-take, Nate declares she heard what he asked her. Elena wants to make sure she understands Nate and asks if he is asking her to move in with him.

Yes, Nate is ready to take his relationship with Elena to the next level. The question is – is she ready?

Devon worries about Chance

Although Devon (Bryton James) is thrilled Chance (Conner Floyd) is back home safely, Devon can’t help but be worried about his friend. Devon’s concerns come from a place of love for Chance and baby Dominic.

At Society, Chance and Devon are chatting up when Devon gets bluntly honest with his friend. Devon wants to know if Chance is okay because he doesn’t seem like it.

To be honest, anyone in town can tell that something’s just not right with Chance.

Chelsea returns

Melissa Claire Egan has been back filming at the CBS studios for a couple of months after welcoming her son, Caden, in August. Finally, Y&R fans get to see Chelsea back on screen too.

She doesn’t tell anyone she is coming home in true Chelsea fashion. Instead, she just shows up in town. Chelsea finds Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and coyly asks what she missed, leaving her best friend a little shocked.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea also sizes up her competition in Sally (Courtney Hope). Sally and Chelsea both want Adam (Mark Grossman), even if they won’t admit it openly. Speaking of Adam, Chelsea wastes no time finding out where she stands with him romantically.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) promises Lily (Christel Khalil) that he is focused and in control of his life. Lily hopes what Billy’s saying is true because she wants him to do something, and Billy will not like it.

