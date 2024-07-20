The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon proposes to Abby and Victor’s present for Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease July sweeps are keeping fans on their toes until the very end.

Only one more full week of sweeps month remains, and Y&R isn’t wasting a moment.

Things have been changing on the show, which has been good but confusing.

Thanks to the latest video, we have an answer to one burning question.

The footage also reveals something The Young and the Restless fans saw coming from a mile away.

Let’s look at the juicy moments coming up on the CBS daytime drama.

Devon pops the question

In the preview video, Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) enjoy some quality time together. They are having a moment cuddled up when Devon asks Abby to marry him.

Devon doesn’t get down on one knee or even have a ring. He says, “Marry me,” as she rests her head on his shoulder.

Although Abby is happy, she is also very surprised. However, that shouldn’t stop her from saying yes, as Devon and Abby’s wedding has been a long time coming.

There could be one obstacle, though: as Devon digs his heels in on the business front, it will bring out a side of that Abby isn’t fond of over the next few months.

Speaking of business drama, no one brings it like Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), and his latest move is a doozy.

Victor has shocking news for Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor drops a bombshell on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Adam (Mark Grossman).

Hot on the heels of Victor playing chess about what position he wants his children and wife to have in the business, the mustache makes another bold move.

Now that Adam is at Newman Media, the Newman family question has been where Nikki will fit into the business fold once she’s done with rehab. The new preview video answers that for us.

In true Victor fashion, the mustache buys his wife a company to run. We can only assume he’s talking about Glissade.

Victor currently has Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver), who believe they are running the show at Glissade, so adding Nikki to the mix will definitely shake things up.

The look on Nikki’s face as Victor spills that he bought her a company is priceless. It’s certainly not what Adam or Nikki expected.

What will Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) say when they learn of Victor’s latest move? Will Abby say yes to Devon, or will a redo proposal be in order?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the CBS soap, so be sure to tune in daily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.