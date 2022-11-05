The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon and Abby kiss, Jack gives Adam advice, and Ashley hears out Tucker

Devon makes a not-so-great decision on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the tides are shifting on the hit CBS soap opera as lines are crossed, and new alliances are formed.

November sweeps will ramp up a few hot-button storylines while others are just starting.

However, in true Y&R fashion, things are never as they seem in Genoa City.

The aftermath of Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) recent suicide attempt will be front and center all month long.

Taking down Diane (Susan Walters) remains at the forefront of the show, with Tucker (Trevor St. John) proving exactly where his loyalties lie.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease these stories move forward, but that’s not all going down on the hit daytime drama.

Jack and Ashley listen

Never one to give up on what he wants, Adam (Mark Grossman) finally admits that after the way he hurt Sally (Courtney Hope), perhaps it’s time to give up.

The latest Y&R preview video has Adam getting some much-needed advice from Jack (Peter Bergman). After all, Jack knows something about having a tricky love life.

Jack can see how much Adam loves Sally and urges him to find a way to let Sally know just how much Adam loves her.

The last person Ashley (Eileen Davidson) wants advice from is Tucker, but that’s exactly what she gets. It just might be helpful.

Tucker has an insight into Diane, so he informs Ashley of what she needs to do to get Diane away from her family.

Ashley listens intently to her untrustworthy ex-husband, but will she really follow his advice?

There’s no question that Ashley should be cautious because Tucker does nothing without an angle that will benefit him.

Devon and Abby cross a line

For weeks, Abby (Melissa Ordway) has struggled to connect with Chance (Conner Floyd). Their recent fight revealed to her that there is a lot of resentment between them.

Abby has been leaning on Devon (Bryton James) during this time. Devon has also been confiding in Abby about his family woes after what Nate (Sean Dominic) did. The promo video reveals Abby and Devon lean on each other again, except this time, things end in a kiss.

Oh yes, the writers are going there, and fans saw it coming a mile away. With Amanda (Mishael Morgan) away and Chance being distant, it was only a matter of time before Devon and Abby crossed a line.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.