The Young and the Restless spoilers: Danny and Christine reunite, Summer vents, and Sally grills Adam

Danny spends time with another old flame on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the New Year begins with a slew of drama and a little nostalgia on the hit CBS soap opera.

Now that the holidays are over, it’s back to business in Genoa City as new developments shake things up.

One woman worries about her marriage, while another gets the shock of her life, and a different one faces her past.

Oh yes, there’s a little something for everyone this week on Y&R.

That includes a trip down memory lane from two fan favorites bringing several nostalgic flashbacks for viewers to enjoy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest preview videos look at those moments and more coming up on the hit daytime drama.

Taking things head-on in Genoa City

In one promo video, Summer (Allison Lanier) uses her sibling bonding time with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) to express her frustration with her marriage. All the Diane (Susan Walters) craziness and its impact on her relationship with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are getting to Summer.

Daniel listens as his sister vents about going along with everything. Kyle (Michael Mealor) wants to keep the peace with her husband. Summer has something to think about when Daniel wants to know what she plans to do about it.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sally (Courtney Hope) has a secret, which takes a toll on her. At Crimson Lights, Sally demands to know why Adam (Mark Grossman) is being so nice to her. Adam, of course, plays coy, making it clear she knows why.

Danny reconnects with Christine

At last, Danny (Michael Damian) spends time with his former love, Christine (Lauralee Bell), as his visit to Genoa City will soon come to a close. The old friends hang out at Crimson Lights.

Their reunion includes several flashbacks from years ago when they were young and in love but riddled with drama. It’s been a long time since they were together, and they have much to talk about.

Y&R fans will want to break out the tissues for this reunion. The chemistry between Christine and Danny is still there as they hash out some things that went down in the past.

Will Summer come clean with Kyle regarding her frustration? Will Sally break down and reveal she’s pregnant? How will Danny and Christine’s long-awaited reunion end?

These questions and more will be answered this week on Y&R, so tune in daily so not a moment of the excitement is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.