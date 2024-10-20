The Young and the Restless spoilers: Daniel fears the worst, Chance’s new discovery, and Diane shocks Traci

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease chaos erupts in Genoa City as November sweeps loom.

There’s no question that Y&R has been all over the place lately.

However, it seems certain things will become clearer as the CBS soap gears up for sweeps month.

Heather’s (Vail Bloom) death remains front and center as the Genoa City PD closes in on the wrong suspect — Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Meanwhile, a recent development in Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane’s (Susan Walters) relationship may not be what fans think.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama gives more insight into all of the above.

Daniel prepares for his new reality

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) are back on the canvas. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean they are both back in Genoa City.

While Christine returns to town to help Daniel amid his legal woes, Danny is there for his son via video chat. Danny wants details on the evidence against Daniel, who can only think about the fact he will be arrested at any moment.

Chance (Conner Floyd) finds something new at Daniel and Heather’s apartment, but will it incriminate Daniel or help exonerate him?

Y&R spoilers also tease that Sharon (Sharon Case) scrambles to cover her tracks further. So it’s a safe bet the evidence doesn’t help Daniel at all.

Diane drops a bombshell on Traci

This week, Diane and Jack had multiple explosive public arguments. The couple got especially heated about their son, Kyle (Michael Mealor), as several prying eyes, like Victor (Eric Braeden), watched.

In the preview footage, Traci (Beth Maitland) is left speechless when Diane announces Jack wants her to move out of the Abbott mansion. It’s easy to see why Traci is shocked because the move literally came out of nowhere, or did it?

Diane and Jack suddenly seem off on everything, and we are suspicious. The fighting and splitting up seem to be a setup to trap Victor.

We know that Victor tries to recruit Diane on his side, which leads us to believe that Diane and Jack are playing a game with the mustache. Be sure to tune in to find out if the Abbotts are really splitting up or if it’s all an elaborate ruse.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.