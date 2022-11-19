The Young and the Restless spoilers: Daniel and Lily reunite, an Abbott Thanksgiving, and Adam shocks Sally

Adam wants to put a ring on it. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease several surprises are in store as Genoa City celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday.

November sweeps are in full swing, and with the month nearly half over, Y&R viewers can expect more drama to come.

It’s worth noting that a little over a handful of new episodes remain to air for sweeps month as the hit soap opera is preempted on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, due to CBS football coverage.

Never fear, though. There’s plenty for fans to look forward to, with just three days of new episodes.

One example is the return of Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti.

Let’s see what else is going down in Genoa City.

The Abbott family hosts Thanksgiving

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap opera Thanksgiving at the Abbott mansion. Jack (Peter Bergman), Traci (Beth Maitland), Summer (Allison Lanier), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Kyle (Michael Mealor), Allie (Kelsey Wang), Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), and Diane (Susan Walters) gather to celebrate the holiday.

Yes, Diane and Ashley break bread for the day, which also has Jack giving his family members what could be a challenging request. Jack wants everyone to go around the table and share what they are thankful for on this holiday.

Surprise visits and surprise proposals take over Genoa City

As mentioned above, Daniel returns to town just in time to celebrate the holiday with his mom Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). There’s no doubt Phyllis will be thrilled to have her son around.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Daniel also reconnects with his ex-lady love Lily (Christel Khalil). It turns out their little reunion happens at Society.

Daniel enters and spies Lily, who’s shocked and excited to see him. They share an embrace as she wonders what Daniel’s doing there.

These two have a lot of catching up to do, and yes, the chemistry between them is still there.

Adam (Mark Grossman) puts it all on the line for Sally and pops the question. In a touching moment, Adam shows his vulnerable side by asking Sally to be his wife.

Y&R fans know that this week, Sally hit the sheets with Nick (Joshua Morrow). So, the question is, does Adam know about the tryst before he proposes, or will Sally reveal the news to him as part of her answer?

Whatever happens, someone will get hurt on the hit CBS soap opera, that’s for sure.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.