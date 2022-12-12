The Young and the Restless spoilers: Crossing lines, truth bombs, and holiday magic take over Genoa City

The holiday spirit puts some Genoa City residents on the naughty list. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the holiday season has arrived in Genoa City with one resident ready to spread some holiday magic.

This week the CBS show will begin to expand from all the intense drama to share the lighter and fun side of this festive time of year.

For weeks now, Genoa City has been filled with chaos and tension.

The arrival of Jeremy (James Hyde), Devon (Bryton James), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) having sex and Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) master plan have been front and center on the hit daytime drama.

With the holiday season in full swing, some fun will be thrown into the mix.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, as one couple realizes, there’s still plenty of drama to go around.

Traci gets into the holiday spirit

If there’s one person who can prepare people for this magical time of year, it’s Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland). Traci’s forever the cheerful Abbott, and that shows through in the latest Y&R promo video.

After a bit of shopping, Traci pops into Society, where she finds Lily (Christel Khalil) is working away. They have a playful banter as Traci jokes that many naughty people surround her.

Traci doesn’t let that get her down, though, because later, back at the Abbott mansion, she points grins from ear to ear as she refers to something as “magical.”

Temptation and troublemaking heat up Genoa City

Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) enjoy a little quality sibling time together. Summer cheekily jokes about them not being trouble anymore, and Daniel doesn’t correct her.

Too bad their moment won’t last too long because The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) becomes a source of connection between them. Summer betrays her mom while Daniel gives their mom a new opportunity.

Meanwhile, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are definitely getting in touch with their naughty side. Now that she’s done with Adam (Mark Grossman), Sally makes it clear to Nick just how sexy he is to her before he pulls her into a kiss.

It’s not all holiday magic and naughty humor. Noah (Rory Gibson) comes clean to Allie (Kelsey Wang) regarding Audra (Zuleyka Silver) kissing him. Allie wants answers, including knowing if Noah kissed his ex-back.

That’s not all going down on the CBS soap opera either. A previous promo video for Y&R revealed that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Billy (Jason Thompson) face their past, while Tucker makes a bold move for Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the holiday magic and juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.