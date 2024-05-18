The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cole spies on Victor, Nikki’s done with rehab, and danger for Tucker

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal shady things are going down in Genoa City.

Mays sweeps are almost over, but so far, Y&R has given fans a lot of same old, same old.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap hints at a few twists coming that should gain viewers’ attention.

Oh yes, it seems movement is coming for some storylines that have been dragging, such as Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her alters.

We will also see a new development in Victor (Eric Braeden) holding Jordan (Colleen Zenk) hostage while lying to his family, saying that she died.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg featured in the video, so let’s take a look.

The never-ending Newman family scheming and drama

It’s no secret that Cole (J. Eddie Peck) isn’t entirely buying what Victor said about Jordan’s death. This week, Cole even broached the subject with Nick (Joshua Morrow), but now he’s ready to face the mustache himself.

Cole confronts Victor, admitting he knows that Victor has been hiding something. Victor gives Cole his signature cold stare, not giving away any of his plans.

A flip of the scene reveals Cole spies Victor with a tray coming out of a hidden door in the wall. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cole crosses a line, and we can’t help but wonder if he sets Jordan free.

If that is the case, Cole’s timing would be quite interesting as Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) returns from rehab. Nikki becomes worried when she arrives at the ranch and can’t find her husband.

Will Ashley’s alter kill Tucker?

Meanwhile, at the jazz club, Ashley’s alter, Mrs. Abbott, has lured Tucker (Trevor St. John) there for a private moment. Mrs. Abbott has ensured that she and Tucker will have complete privacy, thanks to the club being closed.

Belle can be heard freaking out that this move is going to lead to Mrs. Abbott killing Tucker. After all, it has been Mrs. Abbott’s plan all along, and she’s determined to make it happen for Ashley’s sake.

Will Cole find Jordan? Will Nikki discover that Victor has a secret of his own? What does Mrs. Abbott have in store for Tucker?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama, so make sure you don’t miss a moment as dynamic shifts on the CBS show.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.