The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cole defends Claire, Nikki grabs a drink, and Jill has an idea

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal things are changing in Genoa City as the holiday season nears.

November sweeps ended with the Newman family enduring a serious crisis courtesy of Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Claire (Hayley Erin).

The aftermath will continue well into February sweeps and won’t be pretty.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the hit CBS soap, Y&R fans get more insight into what’s coming for the Newman family.

They aren’t the only family that faces some challenges, either.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jill (Jess Walton) wants her family to come together at Chancellor-Winters, but it will definitely lead to an Abbott family rift.

Cole and Nikki deal with what happened in Oregon

Bombshells were dropped on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victor (Eric Braeden), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) in Oregon. The Young and the Restless spoilers teased the fallout of these bombshells, and fans will not be disappointed.

In the preview footage, Cole informs Victoria and Victor that he doesn’t feel like Claire is lying about being their daughter, Eve. Cole isn’t convinced that it was a con on Claire’s part.

Victoria, though, can’t seem to wrap her head around the possibility that Claire was telling the truth. As Victoria takes in the discussion, she insists that simply can’t be the case.

A flip of the scene reveals Victor has something to worry about regarding his wife. Nikki, still distraught from being forced to fall off the wagon, puts her sobriety even further in jeopardy by pouring herself a drink.

Will Nikki actually take the drink and end up in a downward spiral, or will she throw it out?

Jill wants Billy to work for her

This week, Chance (Conner Floyd) revealed he was quitting the police department and considering going to work for Jill at Chancellor-Winters.

It seems that sparks something in Jill because she makes a pitch to Billy (Jason Thompson) to leave Jabot and come to work with her. Billy has been at odds with Jack (Peter Bergman) over Kyle (Michael Mealor), so Jill gives him something to consider.

The footage ends before Billy answers his mother, which means Y&R fans will just have to keep watching to find out what happens next.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment on the hit daytime drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.