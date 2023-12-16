The Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire’s DNA results, Nate calls out Nikki, and happy Tucker

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease answers and accusations are taking over the hit CBS soap.

There are only a couple of weeks left in 2023.

Y&R plans to keep fans entertained every second for the remainder of the year and talking well into the New Year.

Psycho Jordan (Colleen Zenk) isn’t done with the Newman family yet, despite throwing their lives into turmoil in Oregon.

The latest preview for the CBS show teases the fallout of Jordan’s actions, which are about to divide the Newman family.

That’s not all either, as Tucker (Trevor St. John) takes time to pat himself on the back for a job well done.

The truth always comes out

Not many people know what went down in Oregon, and Victor (Eric Braeden) tends to keep it that way. The mustache has his guard up, and not just because of Jordan.

Despite being on the outs with Victor and some of the other Newman family members, Nate (Sean Dominic) brings up a touchy subject with Victor. At the jazz club, Nate voices his concern that Nikki may be drinking again.

While Victor sits stone cold, staring at Nate, Nikki overhears the conversation and makes a beeline out of the club. Victor notices his wife rushing to leave and gives a death stare to Nate.

Later, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) pay Claire (Hayley Erin) a visit. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the DNA test comes back.

Well, that’s exactly why Victoria and Cole meet with Claire. They fill her in on how they got her DNA and that the test has been done. A desperate Claire asks them to tell her who she is.

Will Claire turn out to be Cole and Victoria’s not-so-dead daughter Eve?

Tucker’s in a good mood

Meanwhile, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) meets with Tucker at the GAC bar. Tucker gets a message that has him in the mood to celebrate.

In fact, he’s in such a good mood that Tucker decides to buy everyone a round of Champagne. Audra appears confused at his reaction.

Y&R spoilers also teased that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) celebrate getting one over on Tucker.

Could Tucker’s reaction be a result of that, or did he manage to gain the upper hand on the Abbotts?

Be sure to tune in daily to find out the answer to that question and more on the hit daytime drama. Plus, some of the good people of Genoa City actually get into the holiday spirit, and that won’t want to be missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.