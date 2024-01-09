The Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire faces off with Jordan

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap reveal that Claire (Hayley Erin) pays her psycho Aunt Jordan (Coleen Zenk) a visit.

Despite telling Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) to stay away, Claire calls them in for help.

After thinking about all Jordan’s lies, Claire decides she needs to confront her aunt.

Claire can’t see Jordan without help from Cole and Victoria, so she reaches out to them.

While Cole gets onboard pretty quickly, Victoria holds out until Claire agrees to her condition.

In true Newman fashion, Victoria wants to accompany Claire to visit Jordan in prison.

Claire faces off with Jordan

Although she agrees to allow Victoria to accompany her to the visit, Claire is adamant that she confronts Jordan about all her lies alone. Ultimately, Victoria and Claire come to an understanding so that the latter gets her wish.

The visit between Claire and Jordan isn’t rage or anger-filled. In fact, they have a sit-down meeting, but that doesn’t mean things don’t get tense.

Claire gets to speak her mind while seeking answers from Jordan. The entire reason for Claire being there is to get answers and explanations that she deserves.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Claire takes on her demons, and boy, does she ever with her Jordan visit.

Hayley Erin opens up about Claire’s desire to see Jordan on Y&R

There’s no question that Hayley has been hitting it out of the park as Claire. Hayley has brought a vulnerable side to Claire that has Y&R fans feeling for her despite everything she has done.

Claire taking on Jordan brings another layer to the character, and Hayley has given insight into what’s driving her alter ego. The obvious, of course, is that the only parent Claire had in her life betrayed her so badly.

“To be betrayed by the person who is supposed to be your confidante and your guiding light, that’s got to be so painful. I can’t imagine it. So the need to tell Jordan how Claire feels is a necessary part of the healing process, to finally let that person know that you see through them and that you know what they’ve done,” the actress explained to Soap Opera Digest.

Even though Cole and Victoria grant Claire her wish of seeing Jordan, The Young and the Restless fans shouldn’t expect a happy family reunion any time soon. Claire sticks to her guns about not wanting them to be part of her life.

Are you ready for a Claire and Jordan face-off?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.