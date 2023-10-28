The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea returns, Nate blabs, Victoria blasts Victor and Kyle’s next move

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease November sweeps will rock Genoa City with some fan favorites stepping up for the pivotal month.

After being on maternity leave following the birth of her second son, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) is back on screen.

In the latest preview video for Y&R, Chelsea surprises Billy (Jason Thompson) at Chancellor Park.

Chelsea announces she’s back before the two share a welcome home kiss.

The footage not only teases Chelsea’s big Genoa City return but also more drama unfolding on the CBS soap.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are at the top of the list, causing chaos.

Kyle meets with Tucker

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Audra (Zuleyka Silver) gets Kyle all riled up to keep him working with her and Tucker (Trevor St. John). Audra brings up how his family treats him so he’ll stay focused on the plan.

It seems to work, too, because Kyle explains to Tucker that he’s tired of getting crumbs from his family. Kyle makes it crystal clear that he’ll go to any lengths to get what’s rightfully his.

Although Kyle certainly seems ready to take on his family with Audra and Tucker, one can’t help but question if he’s really going to betray his family for Tucker, of all people.

Nate and Victoria are on a mission

For weeks now, Victor has been playing with his kids and Nate (Sean Dominic) to see who will betray him first. Nick (Joshua Morrow) discovered what Victor was up to and spilled the beans to Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

They have a face-off with Victor in the preview video. Victoria puts her father on the spot, asking if he really thinks she would use his mental health just to get her old job back.

Meanwhile, Nate decides it’s time to have a chat with Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) about their aunt Mamie (Veronica Redd). Nate admits he has learned some new information about Mamie that changes everything for them.

It sounds like Nate fills his cousins in on Mamie actually working with Tucker. After all, Y&R spoilers also revealed that Devon demands answers from Tucker only to get lied to by his father again.

Along with all these juicy things coming on the CBS soap, The Young and the Restless is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Lauralee Bell as Christine Blair on Thursday, November 2.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.