The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea questions Adam, Lily and Victoria clash, and Nick makes an offer

It’s 2022, and The Young and the Restless is still bringing the drama.

As the Genoa City residents settle down from celebrating, new twists and turns are on the way.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that jealousy, offers, and new beginnings are the name of the game next week.

Cheslea quizzes Adam about Sally

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and well, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) may be feeling that way.

In The Young and the Restless preview video, Chelsea confronts Adam (Mark Grossman) about his relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope). He insists it isn’t what she thinks, but Y&R viewers know that once Chelsea has something on her mind, she can’t just let it go.

Adam has told Chelsea several times that his personal life is no longer her business, but she isn’t getting the message.

She accuses him of falling for Sally, and we aren’t sure she is wrong with this assumption. Could an Adam and Sally pairing be on the horizon for 2022? Crazier things have happened in Genoa City!

As all of this happened, Chelsea is planning to get back at Sally. Will she spiral out of control once again?

Lily and Victoria

The women in Billy’s (Jason Thompson) life both have opinions on what should be happening.

As they meet to talk, Lily (Christel Khalil) accuses Victoria (Amelia Heinle) of thinking she is in charge. When the Newman daughter claps back with “I am,” Billy’s new love better take heed.

Victoria isn’t used to taking a backseat in anything, and this time won’t be any different.

Nick extends an offer to Noah

As the father and son duo talk, Nick (Joshua Morrow) offers Noah (Rory Gibson) a chance to work with him.

He talks about greener pastures and extends the offer. Of course, Noah is likely wondering what the catch will be because there are always ulterior motives when dealing with the Newmans.

2022 will be a new year for all Genoa City residents, and some of the drama from 2021 will continue to creep into the new year. There are a lot of kinks to work out, but as families come together, revenge plots are being made.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.