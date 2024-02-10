The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea has bad news, Sally freaks out, and Victor upsets Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease unexpected events that leave several Genoa City favorite favorites up in arms.

February sweeps are here, and Y&R has lined up some twists to keep fans on their toes.

It’s been a lot the same on the hit CBS soap.

However, thanks to the latest preview video for the daytime drama, The Young and the Restless fans have been looked at some surprise moments.

Yes, the video shows Y&R isn’t just about Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in upcoming episodes.

Chelsea and Sally are a bundle of nerves

This week, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) worked to help Connor (Judah Mackey) as he struggled at school. Although they had different ways of wanting to help, Adam and Chelsea came to an agreement with the school.

It turns out Connor’s worse off than Chelsea realized. In the footage, she fills Billy (Jason Thompson) in on the latest development with Connor, and she has reason to worry.

Meanwhile, Sally (Courtney Hope) has a major freak-out when she meets Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) at Crimson Lights. Sally and Chloe’s business is in major trouble. The fiery redhead reveals they just might lose it all.

Newman family drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chance (Conner Floyd) and Summer (Allison Lanier) have a run-in with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

To say it’s an awkward interaction is an understatement. Nick can’t even hide his lack of enthusiasm as he tries to figure out exactly what’s happening with his sister’s ex-husband and his daughter.

Phyllis, of course, is on board with the romance after pushing Summer more than once to fight for Chance when he was Sharon (Sharon Case). That is the Phyllis way, after all.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) fills Cole (J. Eddie Peck) in on Victor (Eric Braeden), once again taking things too far. The mustache is super protective of his family and often goes to lengths to protect them that his children don’t appreciate.

Considering Nikki has fallen off the wagon and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) is on the loose, all signs point to Victor taking drastic measures Victoria doesn’t like. Perhaps it involves Claire (Hayley Erin), which would be another reason for Victoria to be riled up.

What’s going on with Connor? Has Victor gone too far? Will Sally and Chloe lose their company?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of Y&R.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.