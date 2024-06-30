The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea and Adam kiss, Nikki has Jack’s back, and Lily’s win

As July sweeps begin, The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease fans are in for some shocking moments.

That’s right, it’s sweeps time again, and Y&R seems poised to keep viewers on their toes all month long.

Plenty has happened on the daytime drama, with some storylines wrapping up and new ones heating up this summer.

The latest preview video for The Young and the Restless gives us a glimpse of what this means for the weeks to come.

The footage shows that Y&R plans to shake things up, as it’s hard to tell who is playing who and who is supporting who in Genoa City.

After all, the dynamic is changing, and we are here for the shake-up coming to the show.

Nikki and Lily take a stand

In the fight for Chancellor-Winters, Lily (Christel Khalil) plays games with Billy (Jason Thompson). Billy believes Lily is on his side regarding dissolving the merger, but really, she’s scheming with Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

In the footage, Lily doesn’t seem thrilled with how things are going down. Even though Billy tells her, “We won,” she isn’t herself.

Is Lily putting on an act for Billy, or is she geminately rethinking things?

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) becomes the shoulder Jack (Peter Bergman) leans on amid the turmoil in his life. Jack has been dealing with a lot lately, especially with Diane (Susan Walters) firing Kyle (Michael Mealor) only to have him go work for Victor (Eric Braeden).

Little does Jack know Victor is playing Kyle like a fiddle to get payback. Nikki wants Jack to let her be there for him, but will she change her tune when she finds out what Victor is up to to keep the peace?

Only time will tell, but we know Jack and Victor are going to war, leaving Genoa City divided.

Chelsea and Adam cross the line

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) turn to each other as they reel from the latest setback with Connor (Judah Mackey).

Well, they certainly find comfort together, and it leads them to share a kiss. Y&R fans knew this was coming as the writing was the wall for these two to cheat.

Will their kiss go further, or will they stop it before things get out of hand?

In other Y&R news, fans have been wondering why Jill (Jess Walton) keeps calling in via Zoom, and we have that answer right here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.