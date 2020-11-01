The Young and the Restless spoilers: Celebrating Dina, Chelsea snoops, and a surprise visitor for Summer

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate a party to honor a loved one and surprises are not always good things.

Things are shaking up in Genoa City as the fallout of unexpected decisions and new arrivals will impact many residents. November sweeps kick off on the CBS soap opera with a highly-anticipated debut and party to honor a legendary character.

Let’s get this party started

The Abbott family makes good on their promise to celebrate Dina’s (Marla Adams) life in style. Jack (Peter Bergman), Traci (Beth Maitland), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Theo (Tyler Johnson) all gather at Society to fulfill Dina’s last request.

Jack is the first to admit the family has been too somber when it comes to Dina’s passing. He suggests they liven things up for Dina. Theo agrees and declares the family needs to give the “grand dame” the party she deserves.

It will be a treat for viewers to watch the kind of stiff family let loose at one last hurrah for Dina. Kyle and Theo might even put their differences aside for a couple of hours.