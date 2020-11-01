The Young and the Restless spoilers: Celebrating Dina, Chelsea snoops, and a surprise visitor for Summer

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate a party to honor a loved one and surprises are not always good things.
Things are shaking up in Genoa City as the fallout of unexpected decisions and new arrivals will impact many residents. November sweeps kick off on the CBS soap opera with a highly-anticipated debut and party to honor a legendary character.
Let’s get this party started
The Abbott family makes good on their promise to celebrate Dina’s (Marla Adams) life in style. Jack (Peter Bergman), Traci (Beth Maitland), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Theo (Tyler Johnson) all gather at Society to fulfill Dina’s last request.
Jack is the first to admit the family has been too somber when it comes to Dina’s passing. He suggests they liven things up for Dina. Theo agrees and declares the family needs to give the “grand dame” the party she deserves.
It will be a treat for viewers to watch the kind of stiff family let loose at one last hurrah for Dina. Kyle and Theo might even put their differences aside for a couple of hours.
Adam’s plan is discovered
Even though she left Adam (Mark Grossman), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) can’t help but be curious about his next move. She decides to do a little snooping on Adam’s computer and is not happy with what she finds.
Adam catches Chelsea red-handed and demands to know what she is doing. Chelsea wants an explanation from Adam first.
Fans know Adam just cut ties with the entire Newman family and is in the process of changing his name to Adam Wilson. There is a chance that is what Chelsea finds on Adam’s computer.
Then again, it is Adam, so he could have something else up his sleeve that viewers will learn about next week.
Sally Spectra meets Summer
Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) blows into town, and her first stop is Jabot Cosmetics, where she walks right into Summer’s (Hunter King) office.
Summer wastes no time wanting to know who the fiery redhead standing in her doorway is. A cocky Sally happily tells her, leaving Summer annoyed at the new arrival.
After all, life for Summer is not great right now. The last thing Summer needs is a new chick adding drama to her life.
There is no question Sally is going to add some much-needed excitement to the hit CBS soap opera. Based on the preview video, Sally has an agenda that is likely going to mean trouble for some Y&R fan favorites.
It is a must-see week of the daytime drama full of juicy entertainment and shocking moments.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
