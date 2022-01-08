The Young and the Restless spoilers: Celebrating 30 years of Michael Baldwin

Michael leans on his friends and family to help him with a life decision. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal its time to celebrate 30 years of Michael Baldwin and the talented Christian LeBlanc.

On November 26, 1991, Y&R fans were introduced to Michael, who was a villainous character for years. Thanks to Christian, the character became one that viewers loved to hate. Over the years, Michael went from evil to good guy DA, happy with the love of his life Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

Although Christian’s 30th anniversary of playing Michael was weeks ago, the hit CBS daytime drama took time to create a truly special episode dedicated to the actor and character. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed the stand-alone Michael-centric episode would air on Monday, January 10.

Thanks to the latest promo video released by CBS, Y&R fans have been given a glimpse of an emotional and nostalgic episode.

The good, the bad, and the ugly of Michael Baldwin

When Michael struggles with a major life decision, Lauren enlists his loved ones to weigh in on the subject. At Lauren’s urging, Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Gloria (Judith Chapman) gather at Society to help Michael.

The episode will feature a slew of flashbacks that will give viewers all those nostalgic feels. A shirtless Michael, a nervous Christine (Lauralee Bell), and Michael professing his love for Lauren are some of the happier moments featured in the video.

Michael’s cocky side comes out too when the young lawyer lets Christine know she should be nervous. There’s also an emotional scene where Michael talks about what a horrible brother he’s been to an unconscious and injured Kevin.

Yes, all sides of the lawyer will be seen in the special episode. Get those tissues ready because it’s going to be a tearjerker.

Celebrating 30 years of Michael Baldwin

It’s not all flashbacks in the stand-alone episode. Presently, Chloe gushes over the person Michael has become, and Chloe calls him “the best of the best,” which puts a huge grin on Michael’s face. Plus, Michael makes a choice about his future, and Lauren lets him know it’s worth celebrating.

In an interview with Soaps In Depth, Christian opened up about the episode.

“It really was good stuff. I wasn’t crying in my own scenes, but close! It’s just the memories, you know? 30 years is a long time. It just goes by in a snap like you hear people say in every book ever made ever,” Christian expressed.

There’s no doubt that Michael Baldwin is a legendary character on The Young and the Restless. Christian LeBlanc has added so many layers to Michael, and he’s not done with the CBS soap opera yet. The actor is looking forward to what’s next for Michael.

Be sure to tune in for the special episode honoring Christian and Michael. It’s a must-see for sure!

