The Young and the Restless spoilers: Can Nikki be saved from nightmare Claire?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap reveal a Misery-like nightmare begins.

It’s been quite the November sweeps, with the month just hitting the halfway point.

However, the daytime drama is gearing up for a story that will keep Y&R fans glued to their TV screens for weeks to come.

The holidays may be near, but the season won’t be jolly for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

After weeks of wondering what the deal with Claire (Hayley Erin) is, Y&R viewers learn she’s definitely not as sweet as she seems.

The latest preview video for the CBS soap reveals something is wrong with Nikki’s assistant.

What is up with Claire?

A previous video for The Young and the Restless revealed Nikki talking to Victor (Eric Braeden) about her taking a trip to visit her sister. However, she ends up at a house with Claire instead, where Nikki gets injected with a drug.

The new promo footage kicks off with Nikki lying in bed knocked out while a very psycho-looking Claire stares at her. A Claire voiceover has her telling Nikki, “Sweet dreams, dream while you can,” in a very eerie moment.

Nikki’s Misery-like nightmare begins

Later, a foggy Nikki wakes up to find herself hooked up to an IV as she wonders what in the world is happening to her. Ripping out the IV, Nikki makes her way to a window to plot her escape.

In true soap opera fashion, though, the window doesn’t open, so Nikki is trapped. That doesn’t stop Nikki from banging on the window for help for all the good that does.

The video ends with a distraught Nikki sitting in bed with covers pulled up to her face, looking truly frightened. This story gives off freaky vibes as it becomes clear that Claire and her aunt are out for revenge.

Unfortunately for Nikki, it will likely take her self-centered family a long time to figure out that she’s in serious trouble.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor gives Adam (Mark Grossman), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) an ultimatum to get in line or else.

Since the rest of the Newman clan are so focused on Victor and his latest scheme and fighting with each other, Nikki’s all on her own.

What do Claire and her aunt have against Nikki, and what do they want from her?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on Y&R!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.