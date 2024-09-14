The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cameron taunts Sharon, Adam and Chelsea’s guilt trip, and giddy Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal guilt, obsession, and a little fun hit the CBS soap opera.

Fall is approaching, and thanks to spoilers for the daytime drama, we know that things will be shaking up in Genoa City.

That began this week when Chance (Conner Floyd) left Billy (Jason Thompson) as the lone wolf at Abbott Chancellor.

It took Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) a hot second to take advantage of the situation and convince Billy to make her his new COO.

In the latest preview video for Y&R, Phyllis takes great pleasure in telling Lily (Christel Khalil) her good news. The look on Lily’s face is priceless as she responds, “Wow.”

We can’t wait to see these three face-off, especially because Lily has Victor (Eric Braeden) in her corner. Well, at least that’s what he wants her to think.

Cameron speaks the truth to Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon (Sharon Case) heads down a very dangerous road that has her covering her tracks with her loved ones. Sharon has been hallucinating Cameron (Linden Ashby) for weeks as he pushes her to accept her inner thoughts.

When Cameron comes up with a repulsive idea, Sharon unleashes on him. However, things take a turn as Cameron points out to Sharon that it wasn’t his idea. It was hers.

This week, Sharon dreamed Cassie (Camryn Grimes) was alive, and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) died instead. Because of that dream, the rumor mill is now buzzing that Sharon attempts to kill Daniel or Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) as Sharon embraces her dark side.

Connor puts Adam on the spot

Now that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) finally have Connor (Judah Mackey) home, they are doing everything in their power to help keep his OCD under control.

Adam and Chelsea are also dealing with the fallout of their one-night stand, which has ended their relationship with Billy and Sally (Courtney Hope). The last thing they expected amid all this chaos was that Connor wants them to reunite.

However, the boy insinuates that is his wish when talking to Adam. Connor thinks his parents had something “more” than Adam had with Sally. In true soap fashion, Chelsea overhears the conversation.

The guilt Chelsea and Adam feel is written all over their faces. Meanwhile, Connor has planted the seed of wanting his parents back together.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.