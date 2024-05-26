The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy’s secret and Alan drops a bombshell on Ashley

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal secrets are the name of the game on the hit CBS soaps.

May sweeps are coming to a close, so Y&R has begun switching things up to keep fans glued to their TV screens.

It’s a good thing, too, because several The Young and the Restless fans feel that the show has been dragging out storylines.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and alters have been mentioned more than once as a storyline that needs to be kicked up a notch.

The latest promo video for the daytime drama reveals fans just might have gotten their wish.

That’s not all either, as more twists and turns are coming for the power play at Chancellor-Winters.

Jill wants Billy to keep her secret

Ever since Jill (Jess Walton) brought Billy (Jason Thompson) back to Chancellor-Winters, the company has been in chaos. Jill giving Billy her power pushed Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) to their breaking point.

Unfortunately for Lily and Devon, things are going to get much worse because Jill’s planning another secret move. In the footage, we see Billy in Lily’s office, video chatting with his mom.

It seems Jill has given Billy some information, and she wants him to keep it quiet. Whatever Jill has planned will come out when she’s ready, and we know whatever she has up her sleeve will be good.

Ashley gets a clue

Meanwhile, at GAC, Ashley learns more about her alters from Alan (Christopher Cousins). The good doc reveals that her alters think they are protecting Ashley, which only gets her rattled.

Ashely becomes more fearful after Alan admits something must be terribly wrong for her alters to exist at all. The Abbott heir is very fragile and wonders what she needs to be protected from.

We know that Alan convinces Ashley to go to Paris for treatment with Traci (Beth Maitland) by her side for support. Y&R fan theories are starting to run wild that Alan is the root of Ashley’s alters coming out and not Tucker (Trevor St. John).

What does Jill have planned for Devon and Lily? Should Alan really be trusted?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap.

In other The Young and the Restless spoilers, Victor (Eric Braeden) seals Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) fate and also forces Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to pay for betraying the mustache.

