The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy fires Lily, Diane’s Victor plan, and Sally confronts Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap reveal that some people have much explaining to do in Genoa City.

It’s been a bit lackluster on the daytime drama for the past few weeks.

However, all of that appears to be changing, with a few twists and turns coming fans’ way.

One happens to be the fallout of Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope) overhearing Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) talk about hooking up in Baltimore.

We all know Chelsea and Adam will try to cover their tracks, but it may not be easy for the cheaters.

In the latest Y&R preview video, Sally isn’t backing down and demands Adam tell her the truth. Sally isn’t buying his story anymore that he didn’t treat Chelsea right when they were visiting Connor (Judah Mackey).

Speaking of Billy, he’s got some explaining of his own to do.

Lily gets the axe

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily (Christel Khalil) helps out Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), including giving her some much-needed information.

Well, now we know why Lily has decided to help out Nikki. Billy shocks Lily and, quite frankly, us too, by firing Lily from Abbott-Chancellor.

In the preview, Billy looks a little bit sauced up as he informs Lily her services are no longer needed. Yep, Billy Boy plans to go solo at the new company, leaving Lily in the dust.

All signs point to Lily somehow working with Nikki once Victor snatches away the company from Billy because that move is so coming.

Diane and Jack have had enough

It’s no secret that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) are desperate to get Kyle (Michael Mealor) away from Victor. Not only has Kyle been acting like a spoiled brat since leaving Jabot for Glissade, but his parents know the mustache has an ulterior motive.

Since Diane and Jack don’t want Kyle to become collateral damage, they finally decide to step up and take action. Diane feels they need to channel their inner Victor and use his dirty tactics and expertise against him.

Jack seems a little hesitant, but Diane is ready to stoop to Victor’s level for Kyle’s sake.

How far will Diane and Jack go to save their son? Will Adam come clean or pull a Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) move to keep his secret? Why did Billy really fire Lily?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.