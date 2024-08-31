The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy can’t catch a break, Lily’s power play, and Kyle makes a move

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that big moves are being made in Genoa City.

Summer is winding down, but Y&R is still bringing the heat.

The Labor Day holiday is on Monday, September 2, and we are getting a new episode of the hit CBS soap.

Yep, there is no rerun or preemption, which is good news because the latest preview video teases fans are in for some interesting moments.

One involves Kyle (Michael Mealor) stopping Claire (Hayley Erin) from leaving the Abbott mansion so they can talk.

Perhaps Kyle will follow Victor’s (Eric Braeden) orders and fire Claire. We doubt it, though, because the writers are definitely setting the stage for a. Kyle and Claire pairing.

It’s a safe bet that Kyle finally gets up the nerve to ask the nanny out.

Lily gets a new ally

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily (Christel Khalil) decides to make a deal with the devil, aka Victor. After reeling from Billy (Jason Thompson) trying to oust her from Abbott Chancellor, Lily ups her plan of attack.

Lily doesn’t hold back, clarifying that she needs Victor’s help to destroy Billy. There’s no question Victor will be on board with this, as it helps his chance of putting Billy Boy in his place.

Now that Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are firmly in Lily’s corner, Y&R fans can expect to see Lily get into boss b***h mode to fight Billy for the company.

Bill gets another gut punch

Aside from literally having Victor and Lily coming for him, Billy has been dealing with the fallout of Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) cheating with Adam (Mark Grossman). Billy’s romantic life is in shambles, and his business life is about to take another hit.

Chance (Conner Floyd) drops a bombshell on Billy in the preview video. It turns out Chance isn’t feeling the corporate world and might be making a career change again.

Chance drops the news on Billy in the video, leaving his future in the air. Billy will be in trouble if Chance does bail, especially as Lily declares war.

All signs point to it being pile on Billy time, and it will be interesting to see where things go from here as his world seems to be crashing down around him.

In other Y&R news, Melissa Claire Egan opened up about how she asked to have Adam and Chelsea cheat, and you can read what she had to say here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.