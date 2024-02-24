The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra threatens Ashley, Mamie wants Jill gone, and Claire’s all in

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the gloves are off on the hit CBS soap as February sweeps wind down.

It’s time to step up and take charge for some Genoa City fan favorites, which will result in some good old-fashioned soap drama.

We have to say it’s about time, too!

The hit daytime drama has become redundant and kind of a snoozefest.

Even new storylines emerging are not grabbing Y&R fans’ attention like the ones in the past.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the latest preview video for the daytime drama has given us some hope that things are about to change on the show.

Audra and Mamie have agendas

In the preview footage, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) faces off with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) at the Abbott mansion. Audra has a little warning for Ashley about fighting dirty to get what she wants.

However, Ashley sees it more as a threat, with neither willing to back down. No doubt Audra’s staking her claim on Tucker (Trevor St. John) now that she’s back in his bed.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Ashley has a setback amid her mental health struggles. We can’t help but wonder if this little sparing match puts her over the edge as Y&R fans keep wondering exactly what is wrong with Ashley.

Mamie (Veronica Redd) meets with Nate (Sean Dominic) at Society to discuss the next steps in the latest Jill (Jess Walton) drama.

While Devon (Bryton James) fights Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) over changing Chancellor-Winter’s name, Mamie has other plans.

Mamie intends to have her family gain control of Chancellor-Winters, leaving Jill out in the cold!

Claire meets with Michael

After some time to think about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) plan to use her to bait Jordan (Colleen Zenk) out of hiding, Claire (Hayley Erin) has a chat with Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Claire reveals it’s time for her to be who her new family needs her to be.

This gives Michael the green light to move full speed ahead with Victor’s master plan. Claire seems fully on board with her part, smiling slightly as she and Michael share a moment.

Now that Claire has agreed to help the Newman family, we will hopefully see Victor’s plan in motion. However, Y&R spoilers reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) receives some unsettling news, which we know will involve Jordan.

Perhaps Jordan does something to Seth (Brian Gaskill) since she no longer needs him to get to Nikki.

Only time will tell, so be sure to tune in daily to find out what happens next in the Jordan saga and more on the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.