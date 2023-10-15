The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra propositions Kyle as Nick worries Victoria and Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease plans are being put into motion in Genoa City.

November sweeps are right around the corner, so the hit CBS soap is dropping some bombshells ahead of the big month.

What’s going on with Victor (Eric Braeden) remains front and center on the show.

However, there’s so much more to this story than meets the eye right now.

The latest preview video for Y&R hints at that story and the return of Danny (Michael Damian) shaking things up.

Oh, and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) is trying to lure Kyle (Michael Mealor) into her scheme with Tucker (Trevor St. John) against the Abbotts.

Nick thinks Victor is fading fast

In the footage, Nick (Joshua Morrow) has a meeting with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) after seeing Victor. Nick doesn’t mince words about his concern for his father and how fast he is fading.

Glances between Nikki and Victoria make it clear they are just as worried as Nick. However, Nikki knows something that her children do not.

Victor has reassured her that nothing is wrong with him and that his recent actions have to do with his master plan. According to the mustache, even Victor calling Adam (Mark Grossman) Nick was intentional.

The Young and the Restless spoilers did reveal that Victor plans to test Nick. It sounds like Nick just might be playing right into his father’s hand.

Audra and Daniel have ideas

Meanwhile, after hitting the sheets with Kyle, Audra uses pillow talk time to pitch him an idea. Kyle is unemployed now and won’t return to Jabot unless he is co-CEO, which means Billy (Jason Thompson) must be fired.

Audra plants seeds of Kyle joining her and Tucker in their latest plan. Will she tell him the whole truth or just enough to entice him to join their team?

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Lily (Christel Khalil) meet up with Danny and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in the park. Daniel happily informs Danny that he has a guest bedroom at his new house with his father’s name on it.

Then Danny shocks everyone with the news that he plans to stick around town for a while, an extended stay, so to speak. The news certainly takes Daniel and Phyllis by surprise.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Michael Damian teased the show is revisiting the love triangle of Danny, Phyllis, and Christine that was super-hot back in the 80s.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.