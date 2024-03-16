The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley plays Billy, Summer targets Claire, and Jordan’s surprise

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a short week with big moments coming up on the hit CBS soap.

It’s March Madness time, which means Y&R will be preempted for a couple of days in the upcoming week.

On Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22, The Young and the Restless will not air due to CBS’s coverage of the annual basketball tournament.

That means only three new episodes of the daytime drama will air.

However, the latest preview video for Y&R teases moments that will have fans talking throughout the long weekend.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Things are heating up in Genoa City, and the preview further proves the show has started to gain momentum again after more of the same for weeks.

Ashley has some fun with Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) has a very awkward encounter with Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Boy, does he ever get more than he bargained for with his sister.

At Society, an overly happy Ashley catches Billy off-guard. Billy asks if everything is okay with Ashley, but we all know it’s not. Ashley’s mental health has deteriorated, and an alter ego has taken over.

There’s no question that Ashely needs help. Even Tucker (Trevor St. John) knows something is off.

Perhaps this exchange with Billy will sound alarm bells for the Abbott family as Ashley tries to fool them all into thinking that she’s just fine.

Summer has a new mission, and Jordan gets a shock

This week, we saw Summer (Allison Lanier) meet Claire (Hayley Erin) for the first time. Claire made quite an impression on Summer and Kyle (Michael Mealor) after she bonded with Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) and made the little boy smile.

However, that doesn’t stop Summer from wanting to dig into her new cousin more. At the Abbott house, Summer informs Kyle she will find the missing pieces of the Claire story that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) omitted.

Meanwhile, a flip of the scene shows that Claire, Victoria, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) band together to face their common enemy — Jordan (Colleen Zenk). Y&R spoilers reveal that Nikki had a request from Victor (Eric Braeden), and now we know what it is to see Jordan.

Victoria, Nikki, and Claire visit Jordan, but it’s far from the rescue Jordan hoped to have.

In fact, Nikki makes that crystal clear to Jordan the second the women walk into the room. The look on Jordan’s face is priceless.

Y&R fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next on the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.