The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley and Tucker hit the sheets, Devon calls out Audra, and sad Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal more of the same in Genoa City as the January blues appear to have set in on the hit CBS soap opera.

Several storylines have been moving at a snail’s pace on the daytime drama, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

However, a couple of small, intriguing developments will shift things a bit on the show.

Things are not as they seem with several characters on Y&R, especially Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

The latest preview video for the CBS show reveals those two are front and center in upcoming episodes.

Plus, one couple called it quits leading the way for a new couple to emerge, which may happen sooner rather than later.

Ashley beds Tucker while Devon puts Audra in the hot seat

This week, Devon (Bryton James) became suspicious of his father’s relationship with Audra and what that really means for Chancellor-Winters. A conversation with Tucker sent up red flags to Devon about the true nature of Tucker and Audra’s relationship.

Devon immediately began to dig up dirt, and it appeared to have paid off. In the video footage, Devon informs Lily (Christel Khalil) there’s a new threat to the company, and it has nothing to do with Nate (Sean Dominic).

As Lily wonders what’s going on, Devon looks at Audra while revealing a new traitor in the company has emerged. The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that more conflict arises between Lily and Devon.

Perhaps she won’t believe his theory about Audra. After all, Devon’s determined to stop the IPO from happening.

Meanwhile, Ashely (Eileen Davidson) hops into bed with Tucker as she takes their relationship to the next level. Tucker basks in this new development as he lets Ashley know that’s what he missed.

It’s a bold move for Ashley, who may or may not be playing her ex. One thing is for sure the look on Ashley’s face in the video certainly teases this might just be part of her master plan.

Billy surprises Chelsea

Now that Lily and Billy (Jason Thompson) have ended their relationship, it should come as no surprise to Y&R fans that he makes a beeline for Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) apartment. Chelsea can see that things are not right with a sad Billy, who breaks the news he and Lily are done.

The writers have been building up to this new relationship for months. Once Daniel (Michael Graziadei) returned to town, the writing was on the wall for Lily and Billy.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.