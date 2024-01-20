The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley and Traci plot, Jordan calls Claire, and Heather questions Daniel

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease it’s all about scheming, lying, and playing games in Genoa City.

An interesting shift is taking place on Y&R as the show sets the stage for February sweeps.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama teases a few unexpected moments on the horizon.

For example, Lily (Christel Khalil) has been away for a while, and it seems Daniel (Michael Graziadei) might be ready to play with someone else.

Heather (Vail Bloom) has been circling Daniel in Lily’s absence, making it crystal clear she wouldn’t mind a reconciliation.

Thanks to a little parent trapping from Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant), Daniel seems more conflicted than ever. In the video, Daniel reveals to Heather he isn’t sure his future is with Lily anymore.

Ashley has a plan

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Traci (Beth Maitland) takes a big risk to help Ashley (Eileen Davidson) figure out what really happened in Paris. Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Ashley have very different versions of how things went down, ultimately resulting in their marriage’s end.

Traci points out in the promo footage that there are three different versions of the events. One of those versions is the truth, but they need to get closer to the facts of the Paris drama.

It turns out that Ashley has an idea that just might bring the truth to light.

Jordan pleads with Claire

Meanwhile, the last thing Claire expected was to get a phone call from Jordan, but she should have been expecting it. After all, Jordan made it clear at their last encounter that she wasn’t done with Claire yet.

The video features Jordan calling Claire and begging her niece not to hang up on her. Claire’s clearly terrified at hearing Jordan’s voice, but the preview footage ends there.

Y&R fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next. One thing is for sure. Whatever Jordan wants from Claire isn’t going to be good for her or the Newman family.

Other spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) nightmare has only just begun. That got the rumor mill buzzing that her sponsor, Seth (Brian Gaskill), is working for Jordan to torment Nikki further.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.