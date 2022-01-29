The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashland’s secret move, Michael gets a lecture, and Victoria celebrates

Victoria enjoys rubbing her victory in Adam’s face. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal moves are made that will shake up life in Genoa City as February sweeps begin.

A couple of hot-button storylines are taken up a notch as one secret begins to unravel, siblings are pitted against each other, and a wife worries about her husband. The CBS daytime drama has set the stage for several explosive moments that Y&R fans won’t want to miss.

Ashland seeks out Nate

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) question Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) motives. They finally realize something doesn’t add up with their new son-in-law.

Not one to be outplayed, Ashland reaches out to Nate (Sean Dominic) with a job offer. The latest Y&R preview video features Ashland playing Nate like a fiddle.

Ashland comments on what a great doctor Nate is but that he needs a new “mountain to climb.” Then the business mogul reveals he has the perfect opportunity for Nate.

Lauren puts Michael in the hot seat

Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) new job working for Victor has Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) a little bit worried about her man. Lauren puts Michael on the spot with questions about his cloak and dagger gig.

The lawyer squirms as his wife wants to know exactly what Victor has him doing, and Lauren knows Michael is not simply writing legal briefs for the mustache.

She’s not wrong either. Victor has Michael involved in his latest scheme to uncover Ashland’s dirty little secret.

Victoria throws her success in Adam’s face

The tension between two Newman siblings heightens thanks to Victor selling Newman Media to Newman-Locke. Adam (Mark Grossman) isn’t thrilled with his father’s latest decision.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle), on the other hand, couldn’t be happier with the business move. She wasted no time making a beeline for Adam’s office to goad over her success.

The preview video shows Victoria gleefully talking to Adam about becoming his boss. Yes, Adam now works for Victoria, and she won’t let him forget who is in charge. A smug Adam doesn’t say a word, but his face speaks volumes.

There’s no way Adam will simply bow down to his sister. Another epic Victoria and Adam showdown is brewing, which is great news for Y&R viewers.

The tide will soon shift, though, once the truth about Ashland’s health comes out, so Victoria might not want to boast too much right now.

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.