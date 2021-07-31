The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashland and Victoria talk marriage and Abby question’s Mariah’s loyalty

Ashland is all in on his relationship with Victoria but can she trust him? Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a possible wedding, a friendship in jeopardy, and one devious plot is finally exposed.

Oh yes, the hit CBS daytime drama delivers some unexpected twists and turns that will change the lives of a few Genoa City residents forever. Viewers won’t be able to stop talking about upcoming episodes of Y&R, as the show is bringing the heat.

Phyllis gets ammunition against Sally

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) finally gets the dirt on Sally (Courtney Hope) to take down the fiery redhead. When Phyllis suddenly pops up in Los Angeles, it doesn’t take Eric Forrester (John McCook) long to realize Phyllis has an agenda.

Phyllis claims she’s in town to thank Eric and Angelina Marchetti (Cristina Serafina) for giving Summer (Hunter King) the job in Italy. Eric sees right through Phyllis, letting her know it’s clear to him she wants information about Sally.

In the Y&R preview video, the Forrester patriarch grins while asking Phyllis what Sally has done now. Eric isn’t a Sally fan at all, so fans can expect Eric to spill the part Sally played in Summer’s Italy job.

Abby doesn’t think Mariah’s coming home

After Mariah (Camryn Grimes) sends a very vague group text, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) grows even more concerned about her girlfriend. Tessa has been freaking out about Mariah’s sudden disappearance, and the text puts her over the edge.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

When Tessa shares her concern with Abby (Melissa Ordway), she is shocked by the response. Abby uses the opportunity to tell Tessa she doesn’t think Mariah is ever coming home.

Yes, instead of Abby wondering if Mariah is okay, she immediately assumes her friend has run off with her baby. Abby is going to feel really bad when she discovers Mariah has been held hostage this whole time.

Ashland proposes to Victoria

As Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) finalize their merger plans, they decide to take a vacation to celebrate. While discussing their trip, Victoria is all smiles then Ashland throws her a curveball.

Ashland suggests the vacation could double as a honeymoon. These two are moving awfully fast, but there are no signs of either of them putting on the brakes. After all, Ashland supposedly only has a few months to live.

Does anyone else think that Victoria is headed for heartache in more ways than thanks to her trusting Ashland personally and professionally?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.