The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amanda meets Mamie, Jordan tricks Seth, and Christine cries to Danny

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease sparks fly in more ways than one on the hit CBS soap.

February sweeps are over, and honestly, Y&R didn’t have too many jaw-dropping moments for fans to talk about.

As March rolls in and spring is on the horizon, The Young and the Restless keeps giving viewers more of the same.

Monsters and Critics reported this week that the new four-year renewal for Y&R has fans wanting one major change for the show.

It isn’t happening just yet, but hopefully, someone will listen to fans’ desire to shake things up instead of the snoozefest happening right now.

Until then, the latest preview for the CBS show does hint that some classic soap drama is brewing, which is a positive sign.

Sparks fly in Genoa City

Genoa City is filled with sparks flying in the new video footage, and not all of them are good.

Chance (Conner Floyd) and Summer (Allison Lanier) are taking their relationship to the next level. They do a little flirting and teasing before it becomes crystal clear they will hit the sheets.

Meanwhile, at Chancellor-Winters, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) walks in on Devon (Bryton James) having a chat with Mamie (Veronica Redd). Although Amanda plays coy, calling Mamie “the famous Mamie Johnson,” the tension could be cut with a knife.

The look on Mamie’s face is priceless as she doesn’t hide her dislike for Amanda, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. After all, Amanda works for Mamie’s nemesis, Jill (Jess Walton).

Is anyone else excited to see how the meeting between Mamie and Amanda goes?

Nothing is as it seems in Genoa City

A flip of the scene shows Christine (Lauralee Bell) confronting Danny (Michael Damian) about his decision to go back out on tour. It was a move he made thanks to all the drama between Christine and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Christine cries to Danny about him being ready to give up on them as sad Danny seems conflicted. Perhaps the bug will find a way to keep Danny in town, but not likely since Michael’s stint on Y&R is wrapping up.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) continues to manipulate Seth (Brian Gaskill) for her own gain, which is, of course, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Seth prepares to call Nikki as Jordan, in disguise, can’t hide her excitement for the reunion.

What are your thoughts on Y&R these days?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.