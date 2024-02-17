The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amanda comes in hot, Ashley spirals, and Nikki makes a dangerous mistake

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that February sweeps are bringing the heat to Genoa City with a few surprises in store for fans.

It’s halfway through sweeps month, and Y&R’s making some moves that will shake things up on the show.

The saga surrounding Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) remains a top priority for the CBS soap.

However, other storylines are gaining attention, such as what’s really going on with Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

Plus, thanks to The Young and the Restless spoilers, fans know Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is back, and she means business.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama teases that and more coming up on the daytime drama.

Amanda shocks Devon, and Ashley breaks down

In the video footage, Devon (Bryton James) informs Billy (Jason Thompson) that changing the Chancellor-Winter name to reflect Jill (Jess Walton) isn’t an option. The two men are shocked to see Amanda (Mishael Morgan) waltz in with guns a blazin’ right at that moment.

Amanda makes it crystal clear that she’s there on Jill’s behalf, and the latter won’t be happy with Devon’s answer. The look on Amanda’s face is priceless as she stares down her cheating ex.

Ashley loses it, trying to figure out what’s wrong with her. Ashley screams at the voices in her head to “shut up.”

All signs point to the writers revisiting Ashley’s mental breakdown from years ago, placing the blame on Tucker (Trevor St. John) this time around for Ashley reaching her breaking point.

Who has the upper hand: Jordan or Nikki?

Ever since the prison fire, the Newman family has been preparing for Jordan to return with a vengeance.

Based on the preview video, it appears that Nikki and Jordan are headed for another showdown.

Nikki confirms to Seth (Brian Gaskill) that she will inform her security to expect him at the ranch. When Seth hangs up with Nikki, Y&R fans see Jordan by his side, pulling the strings.

It’s easy to see Jordan feels like she has won once Seth reveals he will be meeting Nikki at the ranch.

However, all may not be as it seems with the video teaser. Something tells us that Nikki isn’t letting Seth back in for no reason.

Remember, Victor (Eric Braeden) also has his own plan to take down Jordan, so there’s a good chance more is going on here than what The Young and the Restless fans are being led to believe in the preview.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out if Jordan really has Nikki where she wants her or if it’s all a setup.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.