The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam’s secret visitor, Michael warns Lauren, and Victoria gets an offer

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal big things are coming to the hit CBS show amid a change.

May sweeps are in the past but Y&R is gearing up for July sweeps coming soon.

The show is preparing to do things differently by bringing new stories to the forefront.

After months of drama and chaos, romance seems to be in the air, but that doesn’t mean things are all good in Genoa City.

It seems everything old is new again on the hit daytime drama, including a former relationship and historic feud.

Thanks to the latest preview video for The Young and the Restless, we also know that trouble is on the horizon.

Relationship questions and concerns hit Genoa City

In the footage, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) share some love time after moving in together. They are interrupted by a knock at the door, which Adam ignores.

Sally questions him why, only to have Adam say it’s trouble. Whoever is on the other side, Adam knows it’s bad news, but does it have to do with the Newman family or Connor (Judah Mackey)?

Meanwhile, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) ignores Victor’s ((Eric Braeden) orders to ask Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on a date. At the GAC, Cole puts it all on the line to ask Victoria to dinner.

There is no question the writers are setting the stage for another Victoria and Cole pairing, so we’d be shocked if she says no. Plus, Y&R spoilers tease these two exes share a trip down memory, and we bet it is on their date.

An old feud heats up in Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) becomes the go-to for Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). We know that Nikki and Victor fight over her friendship with Jack (Peter Bergman).

Well, in the promo video, Y&R fans learn that Michael confirms what we have known was coming for a while. The ceasefire between Victor and Jack appears to be over. Michael lets Lauren know the war between the former enemies is back on.

Y&R fans knew Jack and Victor would eventually return to their old ways. Nikki and her sobriety seem to have pushed each other in that direction.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.