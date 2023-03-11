The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam taunts Tucker, Elena wants answers, and Jack and Diane’s big news

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal news travels fast in Genoa City, and it’s time for some people to face the music.

After a rather drab February sweeps, things are starting to pick on Y&R as the show gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) briefly touched on Genoa City’s bicentennial celebration, which will be the focus of special episodes to honor 50 years of the show.

In the meantime, everything will lead up to that special event kicking off at the end of March.

Thanks to the latest preview video, fans know what to expect from three hot-button storylines right now.

Let’s take a look at what’s coming up on the hit daytime drama.

Tucker and Adam face-off

The news is out that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are each determined to buy Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) company. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) also has ideas for McCall Unlimited.

However, it’s all about the Newmans in the promo video, namely Adam (Mark Grossman).

At Society, Tucker and Adam have a chat where the latter goads Tucker about becoming the CEO of his empire. Adam’s words don’t sit well with Tucker, who responds, “Over my dead body.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Tucker targets Adam next week. This conversation seems to kick off a chain of events on the hit CBS soap opera.

Confrontations and unexpected exclamations

Meanwhile, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is no dummy when she shocks Nate (Sean Dominic) with a question about his relationship with Victoria. It seems Audra (Zuleyka Silver) isn’t the only one picking up on the sparks between Victoria and Nate.

Will Nate come clean with Elena or deny anything shady has been going on with him?

At the Abbott house, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) return home from hiding out from Jeremy (James Hyde). The couple’s acting like giddy schoolchildren as they spill their engagement news.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) are on hand as Jack reveals he proposed, and Diane said yes. The look on Summer and Kyle’s faces are priceless as they can’t hide their shock. Summer’s jaw literally drops at the news, and Kyle appears dumbfounded.

It’s safe to say that Diane and Jack’s wedding news won’t get the best reception in Genoa City. While Kyle and Summer are shocked, he will likely be happy for her parents.

However, others like Ashley and Phyllis certainly won’t be thrilled at the impending nuptials.

It’s a short week for the hit daytime drama. Due to CBS coverage of March Madness, Y&R will be preempted on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.