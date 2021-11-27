The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam taunts Billy, Lily gets a shocking offer, and jealous Mariah

Mariah continues to feel lost as her loved ones move on with their lives. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal changes are coming to the good people of Genoa City. Not everyone is going to be happy with what’s going down either.

One couple reunites, while two other couples face obstacles that create jealous vibes. Plus, a fan favorite is back, and a rivalry is far from over.

Yes, there’s a lot for Y&R fans to look forward to, including the highly anticipated reveal of a character with a new face.

New bonds bring celebration and jealousy

In the latest preview video for the hit CBS soap opera, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) enjoy some champagne as they celebrate their new partnership. The two sisters are starting their own law firm if they can agree on a name.

Over at Crimson Lights, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) grins from ear to ear while talking to Noah (Rory Gibson) about working together again. Noah and Tessa are all in on the new project, which seems to be the spirit lift they both needed.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) isn’t too thrilled about her girlfriend and her brother working together. Tessa and Noah did date back in the day, after all. Mariah looks jealous and out of place as she watches the interaction unfold.

Billy and Lily get a reality check

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jill (Jess Walton) returns to do damage control for ChanceCom. Billy’s (Jason Thompson) actions have left Jill no choice but to make bold moves.

One of those moves is to put Lily (Christel Khalil) in charge of all of Chancellor Industries. Lily is left speechless when Jill asks Lily to take over for her.

Meanwhile, Billy ends up having another run-in with Adam (Mark Grossman). The Newman heir gloats over Billy being forced into early retirement.

There’s no love lost between these two men. Adam’s taunting only makes Billy more desperate, which is never a good thing.

Abby finds Chance

A distraught Abby (Melissa Ordway) is desperate for answers from Kim Dunaway (Roxanne Hart). When Abby pressures Kim for answers regarding Chance (Conner Floyd), she gets exactly what she wants, her husband.

Yes, new Chance finally makes an appearance. Abby jumps into Chance’s arms as they reunite. The look on Chance’s face in the Y&R preview reveals his happiness will be short-lived.

Who’s ready to see Abby and Chance together again?

It all goes down on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.