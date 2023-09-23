The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam has no regrets and Danny and Mamie’s surprise visits

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease unexpected changes and surprise reunions are taking over the CBS soap.

It’s almost November sweeps time, and the daytime drama is setting the stage for an unforgettable sweeps month.

The show has been moving at a much faster pace now that the summer snoozefest is over.

Victor (Eric Braeden), taking charge at Newman Enterprises, continues to shake things up, as do some familiar faces returning to town.

Then there’s Adam (Mark Grossman), who insists he’s turned over a new leaf but has he really?

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Thanks to the latest preview video dropped by CBS, Y&R fans have a look at what that means.

Adam gets a reality check

The footage kicks off with Adam meeting Victor and Nate (Sean Dominic) at Newman Enterprises. Adam makes a joke about the gang being all here before Victor drops a bombshell.

It turns out Victor gives into Adam’s plan to start at the bottom and work his way up at the company. Victor informs Adam that he’s now Nate’s assistant.

The news shocks both Adam and Nate.

Later, Adam meets with Sally (Courtney Hope) to discuss the kiss. In true Adam fashion, he has no regrets about kissing Sally, even though she’s still dating Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Danny and Mamie show up in Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Danny (Michael Damian) and Mamie (Veronica Redd) are back in Genoa City again.

Mamie has a fun reunion with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) at the Abbott mansion. However, visiting them isn’t her only reason for coming back to town, and reveals she has some business dealings that need her attention.

Her timing is very interesting, considering Victor just sold his stake in Chancellor-Winters and won’t tell Lily (Christel Khalil) the name of the buyer. It sounds like the mystery buyer could be Mamie, which would have her old rival Jill (Jess Walton) up in arms for sure.

Over at the jazz club, a sullen Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets a nice surprise when Danny (Michael Damian) shows up.

Danny admits Phyllis looks like she could use a friend, and boy, could she ever. Phyllis teaming up with Tucker (Trevor St. John) takes a toll on her.

Y&R spoilers tease the CBS show will revisit an old love triangle with Danny back in town. Once again, Phyllis and Christine (Lauralee Bell) both set their sights on the rock star.

This week The Young and the Restless halted production so the cast and crew could honor Billy Miller, and you can read all about it here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.