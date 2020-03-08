The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam declares war against Nick and Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera tease the Newman men are going to war with each other. A shocking betrayal divides the men of the Newman family, pitting brother against brother and son against father.

There is no love lost between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). When Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a major move to ensure the future of Neman Enterprises is in good hands, the two brothers will once again be at odds.

Victor’s choice

Although it seemed like for a hot second Victor was trying to make amends with Adam, that all goes out the window when Nick is chosen as CEO for Newman Enterprises. Adam pleaded his case for the position, and it looked like Victor was going to give his prodigal son a chance.

However, Nick’s sudden interest in taking over the reins while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recovers causes Victor to change his tune. Adam is furious to be once again given the shaft by his father. Victor is continuously choosing Nick over Adam, and this time Adam has had enough.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) vows to help her future husband find a way to claim the CEO position at Newman Enterprises. She and Adam can be a ruthless team, so Victor and Nick better watch their backs.

Neither Nick nor Victor are dumb enough to believe that Adam will simply walk away. They are prepared for Adam to fight for control of the company.

The fight for Newman Enterprises is on, and it is not going to be pretty. Who will come out on top, Victor and Nick or Chelsea and Adam?

Amanda kisses Billy

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Billy (Jason Thompson) have been fighting their attraction to each other for months. Despite their insistence that the connection they had was nothing more than friendship, they realize it goes much deeper.

Billy spends the night in Amanda’s hotel room, only to make her feel safe after Ripley’s (Christian Keyes) arrest. He is behind bars, but Amanda is shaken by the news he was on his way to kill her.

Having Billy stay in her hotel room gives Amanda a sense of comfort she desperately needs. The next morning, she kisses Billy, who is ready to admit there is a reason he is drawn to Amanda.

Will this kiss cement their romantic relationship, or will it cause them to realize they are better as friends?

Relationships are defined this week on the CBS daytime drama. Fans are not going to want to miss a second of the drama, so be sure to tune in daily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.