The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Sally redo, Michael lashes out, and Jordan’s promise

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal things are not always as they seem on the hit CBS soap.

Genoa City has been filled with so much drama lately, that’s for sure.

The fallout of November sweeps is still front and center on the hit daytime drama.

It appears that will be the name of the game for the rest of the year.

The latest preview for The Young and the Restless hints at new romance while also teasing a revenge plan is far from over.

In true Y&R fashion, things won’t play out as fans anticipate, either.

Love does still exist in Genoa City

After weeks of dancing around their feelings, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman) decide it’s time to press the reset button. They are going for a redo, even though Sally seems a little unsure they can make it happen.

Adam makes it clear to Sally that he’s willing to try pressing reset on the relationship. The video doesn’t reveal if they are talking romance or friendship.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) shows her support for Devon (Bryton James) as she questions if Devon is having second thoughts about rehiring Nate (Sean Dominic) at Chancellor-Winters.

Shock and despair heat up Y&R

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) keep their word to help Claire (Hayley Erin) if she takes a DNA test. They reach out to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to ask him to take Claire’s case.

A little pleading from Victoria and Cole doesn’t soften Michael’s reaction to their ask at all. Michael is shocked and appalled they would ask him to represent Claire, given that she helped Jordan (Colleen Zenk) poison the Newman family.

Speaking of Jordan, she’s hiding out in a hotel, presumably near Genoa City, to finish what she started. Looking through old photos, Jordan finds a picture of her sister, Eve (Margaret Mason).

Jordan promises her sister it won’t be long before the Newman family gets exactly what they deserve. The villain can also be seen looking at a picture of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) from their first wedding.

However, as she flips through more pages of a photo album, Jordan reveals everyone in the Newman family is on her hit list, not just Nikki and Victor.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment on the hit CBS soap is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays on CBS.